Zeitgeist Leads Vaccination Clinic in Hillside Community

DULUTH, Minn.– Zeitgeist’s Healthy Hillside Steering Team partnered with Essentia Health and other groups Thursday to give out the COVID-19 vaccine.

They vaccinated 150 people with the second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Along 6th Avenue. Those with Zeitgeist say it was important to have the clinic in a well-known location that’s easily accessible for those in the community who might not have the resources to get there.

“They can be placed right in a spot where folks can walk to them,” said Andrea Crouse, Community Development Manager at Zeitgeist Arts. “A lot of people are walking to this clinic or taking the bus. They’re at a location that folks are familiar with so it feels comfortable.”

Transportation to the clinic was also provided, along with a meal for those who got the shot.