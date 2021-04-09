3rd Minnesotan Arrested On Charges Connected to Us Capitol Riot

A third Minnesotan has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot that occurred on Jan. 6 while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

FBI special agents arrested Jonah Westbury, 26, of Lindstrom on Friday on charges related to the riot, according to the FBI Minneapolis Division.

This comes a day after 39-year-old Victoria White of Rochester was charged for her role in the riot. Her charges include entering in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Last month, Jordan Stotts, 31, of Moorhead, was arrested and charged with trespassing and violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in relation to the breach of the Capitol.

According to authorities, both White and Stotts posted about the riot on Facebook. Investigators were able to trace them both back to videos taken on the day.

On Jan. 6, a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters protested the results of the election and eventually broke into the U.S. Capitol. Five deaths were attributed to the riot.