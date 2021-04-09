Duluth City Council to Vote on City Hall Renovations

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth City Hall could be getting a bit of a face-lift soon to help modernize the 90 year old building.

Those with the city say most of the building has not seen basic needs for decades. And said a $1.5 million investment would go toward better use of the building’s space, replacing lighting and electrical systems, along with walls, ceiling tiles, furniture and paint.

“The work started in 2010 and so this is a really long running project and it’s something that frankly was overdue in 2010 and so it’s certainly overdue now 11 years later,” said Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Duluth.

If the plan is approved by the Duluth City Council on Monday, work on the building could start in the next couple weeks and last over the next 3-5 months. Funding comes from allocations already budgeted by the city.