Duluth Native Brett Larson Leads St. Cloud State to First-Ever National Title Game

The Denfeld alum graduated from UMD, and even won two national titles with the Bulldogs as a member of Scott Sandelin's coaching staff.

“I was really lucky to grow up in a great neighborhood around great people. Probably one of the first guys I think about is Bill Vukonich, our high school coach at Duluth Denfeld. I played for him at a couple state tournaments and had a great experience there. Then was lucky and fortunate to play for Mike Sertich at UMD. It was a really good experience as a player there as well and learned a lot from Sertie. I’ve really enjoyed my experiences playing hockey and I learned from so many really good coaches,” Larson said.

Puck drop for Saturday’s national championship game between the Huskies and UMass is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.