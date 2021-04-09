Eat Downtown Week Returns Highlighting 19 Duluth Restaurants

From April 19th to the 30th, 19 participating restaurants will be featuring more flexible menus to include takeout specials along with dine-in.

DULUTH, Minn.- Going into the summer months, eat downtown week is returning to highlight local Duluth establishments.

From April 19th to the 30th, 19 participating restaurants will be featuring more flexible menus to include takeout specials along with dine-in.

Greater Downtown Council officials say it’s more important than ever to show these businesses the community cares.

“It’s just so important after this long, more than a year of us going through the pandemic, that we can say we’re supporting our local restaurants, we want to be able to see them continue to be with us in the years to come and this is a great way to show that support and give them a boost as we go into the summer months,” said Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council.

Parallel to the event dates, Food Dudes is offering free delivery for their downtown partner restaurants.

More information can be found on the Greater Downtown Council website.