Fourth and Final Phase of Superior Street Reconstruction to Begin Monday

Phase 4 of Superior Street Reconstruction will be done in two parts, with Phase 4A ending in June and Phase 4B ending in August.

DULUTH, Minn.- This summer will be the busiest road construction season in Duluth’s history with crews working on 12 miles of roadways; and Superior Street will once again be among those projects for the fourth and final year in a row.

“I’m real happy with the way it turned out, so, but I’m also ready to be happy that it’s done,” said Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn.

Phase 4 of Superior Street Reconstruction will be done in two parts, which include finishing vault work and installing concrete roadways, sidewalks and amenities.

This includes work between 1st and 3rd Avenues West, where temporary asphalt was laid down last year for the winter. That will start Monday and end by Grandma’s Marathon in June.

Work will then begin on 3rd Avenue East to 4th Avenue East until August.

“If you’re planning on coming down or want to come down, you’re more than welcome to and you’ll be, you’ll have a pretty easy time getting to where you wanna go you just won’t be able to park on Superior Street for a little while here,” Schwensohn said.

Beginning Monday 1st Avenue West through 3rd Avenue West will be closed to traffic.

Once the concrete is finished on 2nd Avenue West that will open, and then 3rd Ave will close to complete that intersection.

And as construction season begins, the city is also launching a website called “Construct Duluth.” They had meant to start it last year, officials said, but were delayed by the pandemic.

On the site will be a map sharing real time detours, parking availability, and construction project details for residents and tourists, including specific contacts for questions.

“If you have a question and are thinking ‘gosh, I wanna know when they’re gonna start construction and when I’m going to be hearing it,’” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer.

“And really at the end of the day we wanna make sure that people can still get around, they can go to the businesses that they love, find new ones that are opening, and populate those businesses and help them to recover,” she said.

According to Van Daele, a Facebook page will be updated multiple times a day along with the website.