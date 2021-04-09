Historic Old Central High School Could Become Mixed-Income Housing Units

Saturday Properties, a development company out of St. Louis Park, emerged as a front runner to purchase the school back in October.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Historic Old Central High School could soon be turned into 121 units of mixed-income housing.

The school is currently in danger of losing its historical tax credits, which go towards the rehabilitation of the school and nine other historic properties in the Duluth area.

This has got developers concerned but they are still looking to push the project forward.

“It’s going to be mixed-income housing. So we’re going to have 90% of the units will be market-rate and then we are going to reserve 10% at affordable rent levels,” Saturday Properties Development Director, Mark Laverty says.

Legislators have set the expiration date of the historic tax credits to June 30th, 2021.

Construction on the apartment complex could start in either the fall or the summer with several new amenities planned for the building as well.

There will be a virtual public meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday about the possible development.

