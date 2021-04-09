‘Keep Duluth Clean’ Event to Help Clean Up City Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– In early spring, one local group is finding a new way to encourage everyone to keep Duluth clean.

On Saturday, the organization Keep Duluth Clean is asking people to do just that. It’s an initiative where residents can twice a year take ownership in their neighborhood to clean up trash that accumulated over the winter.

“Having a clean community free of a lot of waste and abandoned waste really speaks for the health and connectedness of the community it speaks to better stewardship we have for the environment and people in our area,” said Joe Murphy, Community Outreach Coordinator.

Residents can visit their website to register and complete a litter report for a chance to win prizes from LOLL Designs, and the Whole Foods Co-Op.