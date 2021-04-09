Library Foundation Receives Largest Gift Ever From a Living Donor

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Library Foundation has received its largest gift ever from a living donor.

Library leaders say Wayne Holmberg has always given a monthly donation, but recently wanted to give more so he decided to give them more than $100,000.

Staff at the site say this donation will be used for everything from toys for kids or even helping digitize resources.

They are now also planning to purchase a van that will allow for the library to bring their equipment and other services out into the community.

“Mr. Holmberg’s donation will continue to grow and provide for whatever needs emerge in the coming years,” said Carla Powers, library manager. “Some [of] which, we haven’t even imagined yet.”

The donor requested no interviews for this story.

A plaque with his name has been created and has been added to the Donor’s Wall.