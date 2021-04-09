Meals on Wheels Seeking Additional Volunteers

AEOA runs meals on wheels in the Twins Ports area and up on the range.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency is looking for more volunteers to help delivery meals on wheels.

The program has been running in Duluth for about thirteen years.

AEOA runs meals on wheels in the Twins Ports area and up on the range.

Staff are looking for a few extra volunteers during the week which would take a little bit of the slack off of the existing volunteers.

“A lot of my volunteers are doubling up on their routes,” AEOA Meals on Wheels Supervisor, Jacqueline Wacker says. “Which does make it a longer day for them since they are volunteering and they are paying for their own gas and its their own time. But they love the whole program that they are willing to do that. >

One Twin Ports native has been doing this for just under two years.

He says, its a great way to give back to the community.

“I’ve been looking for an opportunity to volunteer and kind of give back for a long time now. Just jumped on the opportunity. Called Jacqueline up and she said come on down and help us out,” Volunteer Driver, Doug Slosson says.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.