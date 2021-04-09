Superior Middle School Students Have Virtual Talk with Governor

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a virtual visit to students at Superior Middle School today.

During the event students got to tell Evers about how their school year is going and other projects they are working on.

Overall it was a thrilling day for students who got the rare opportunity to talk with a governor.

“Our students are very honored to be able to have this conversation,” said Karly Caven, a sixth grade social studies teacher. “They worked really hard on their questions to ask the governor and they were also, very, very excited, and if you could of seen their faces – if the grins could go outside their mask, you would have seen them.”

One of the lessons Evers wanted the kids to have, is asking for help if you need it.

“His other message was to talk to people,” said Linda West, a sixth grade math teacher. “If you are feeling concerned, if you are feeling emotional, if you hear of others, please talk to your families, to your teachers, to an adult.”

In order to prepare for today’s meeting, students learned all about how government works.