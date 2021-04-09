UMD Holds First Music Concert Since Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Over at UMD earlier this afternoon, the sound of music filled the air for the first time in over a year.

UMD’s Department of Music, who held their first outdoor concert of the year since shutting down last year from the pandemic. The event was supposed to start Wednesday but due to weather it was rescheduled. Freshman through seniors are preforming outside the planetarium, for the last time this school year.

“Just to have the opportunity to stand in front of a group of people, to play something for an audience it gives the students so much energy and really gives purpose and meaning to what they’ve been doing so it’s great to hear music again on campus,” said Richard Robbins, Director of Choral Activities at UMD.

Over the next three weeks it will feature 20 student ensembles with over 200 students and they encourage the public to preregister for free tickets at the UMD box office website.