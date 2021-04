UWS Softball Split Doubleheader with Northwestern

The Yellowjackets improve to 8-6 on the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After an 8-3 loss in the first game of the doubleheader, the UW-Superior softball team got a walk-off single off the bat of Hailee Halgeorge that gave the Yellowjackets a 5-4 win Friday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets improve to 8-6 on the season. Next up is a series Sunday at home against Northland College.