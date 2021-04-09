Whitmer Urges Halt of High School Classes, Youth Sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports, and indoor restaurant dining to address a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

She stopped short of ordering restrictions Friday, instead, asking for voluntary compliance.

She says high schools should shift to virtual learning, both school and non-school youth sports should be paused, people should choose outdoor dining or takeout instead of indoor seating, and they should avoid gathering with friends indoors.

Michigan has the worst rate of new virus cases in the U.S. over the previous two weeks.