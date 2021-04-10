Flea Market Returns to Douglas County Fairgrounds in 2021

SUPERIOR, Wis.– For the first time in a year, people could shop for all kinds of trinkets and items as the flea market returned to the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The flea market returned to the fair grounds for the first time in 2021. Items at the market varied from wooden bowls to homemade jewelry to even live chickens.

Some vendors were out in the parking lot others inside a building. With many markets cancelled last year due to the pandemic, they say it’s awesome to be back getting their products out again.

“It’s very exciting just to see the turnout, especially on a day that’s maybe less than ideal as far as weather’s concerned. I think it’s fantastic just to see people out mingling, feeling happy that they get to do things,” said vendor Phil Rumser.

Those vendors will be back out selling their wooden items at the fairgrounds on mother’s day weekend.