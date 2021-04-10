High Turnout for ‘Keep Duluth Clean’ Event

DULUTH, Minn.– More than 500 people signed up for the ‘Keep Duluth Clean’ event on Saturday.

Turnout was up 30 percent from last year as people got out and cleaned. Participants who shared what they found and logged hours in a litter report were entered in a drawing for prizes from local businesses.

Organizers hope it gets more people in the habit of keeping their neighborhoods free of trash.

“It’s just a really great way for people to get involved in their community and clean up the environment, clean up their neighborhoods and just get outside too and feel really good about themselves because it’s a pretty good habit to keep up with cleaning their areas,” said Alaina Lawrence, Co-Coordinator for Keep Duluth Clean.

If you missed the cleanup today, there are more ‘Keep Duluth Clean’ events happening on April 24 in the Lincoln Park area.