Prep Softball: Proctor, Duluth East Win Home Openers

The Rails also got the 10-0 win over Two Harbors earlier in the day to improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Greyhounds used a 15-run first inning to win their season opener.

PROCTOR, Minn. -The Proctor softball team returned home in a big way on Saturday, getting the 6-2 win over Grand Rapids.

In other prep softball action, Duluth East scored 15 runs in the first inning to get the 17-1 win over Milaca in their season opener. The Greyhounds are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday hosting Cloquet.