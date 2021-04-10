UWS Baseball Dominates Offensively in Doubleheader Sweep of North Central

The Yellowjackets scored 21 runs total in Saturday's doubleheader sweep.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team had a big afternoon at the plate on Saturday, getting the 10-1 and 11-10 wins over North Central to sweep the doubleheader.

In the first game, the Rams got on the board in the first but then the Yellowjackets took over, including six runs in the third inning. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-4 with a home run while Isaac Grothe drove in two runs. Ryan Rodriguez allowed just one run on five hits while striking out 13 in the complete game.

The Rams made things close in the second game and tried to rally in the top of the ninth, scoring three runs but came up just short, as UWS hang on for the 11-10 win. Ryan Castaneda homered while Alex Aguilar went 3-for-5 on the day and Mike Rodriguez went 3-for-3 while driving in four runs.

UWS improves to 9-9 on the season and are scheduled to be back home on Wednesday to host Northwestern for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.