UWS Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Bethany Lutheran, Men Win in Overtime

Olivia Harding scored the game-winner for the women while Blake Perry scored the game-winner for the men as both Yellowjackets squads stayed unbeaten.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Olivia Harding scored her first collegiate goal in the 80th minute to give the Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team the 1-0 win over Bethany Lutheran.

The Yellowjackets had multiple chances that just went wide, making Harding’s the only goal of the match. Morgan Philliber made her third straight start in net and made one save.

UWS improves to 3-0 on the season and will host Crown College in Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

The men’s game was a back-and-forth battle that had a lot more offense and would require overtime, then Blake Perry less than two minutes in to give UWS the 6-5 win over Bethany Lutheran.

Perry and Scott Wilson scored twice while Protus Babaya and Phillip Eriksen each scored once. Miguel Ocampo finished with two assists.

UWS improves to 4-0 (3-0 UMAC) and will return to action on Wednesday hosting Crown College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.