Game Shops See Increase During Gloomy Week

DULUTH, Minn.– Since the weather has been keeping people inside, they’ve been looking for ways to stay busy.

Down at the Dewitt-Seitz Building in Canal Park, the toy and game store J Skylark has been busier than usual this week. Locals and tourists have been spending more time inside because of the wet conditions. Staff at the store said top sellers during the week have been puzzles, puppets, and board games.

“In a way, having the rainy weather, it’s been nice to have them come in and discover a bit more of the retail space and local businesses that they might not normally spend a lot of time with,” said Clerk Courtney Ellian.

J Skylark is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.