Nick Swaney Signs One-Year, Entry-Level Contract With Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey senior forward Nick Swaney has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild, the organization announced on Sunday. Swaney will report to the Iowa Wild of the AHL on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season with his entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season.

The alternate captain finished his senior season with 13 goals and 15 assists, with his 28 points leading the Bulldogs. He recorded his second collegiate hat trick on Feb. 27th, in his home finale, becoming the 59th player in program history to score 100 career points. Swaney finishes his career with 101 points in 134 games.

During his four-year career, Swaney led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Frozen Fours and back-to-back national championships.

Swaney was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He is the first current Bulldog to sign a professional contract this offseason.