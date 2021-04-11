St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Using Spring Season to Prepare for Transition to MIAC This Fall

The Saints are ready to make one final push at a UMAC title this spring while also preparing for a different type of competition in the fall in the MIAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – After months of training and practicing, the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team returned to the pitch this past week and are currently 2-0. While they’re hoping for some success this spring, the Saints are already focused on next fall.

CSS will make the transition next season to the MIAC. The Saints said they are glad to have this spring season to not only make one last push in the UMAC but to be better prepared before facing a different level of competition in the fall.

“I think our sights are now set into next year and going into the MIAC so we’ve talked a lot about preparing for that and making sure we’re all on the same page with what our principles are and how we want to play. These boys have worked hard on the training field but you need to play, you need to see what it looked like in a game, see the things you need to continue to work on and if we hadn’t had that, I think it would have been a shock going into the MIAC. It’s a bit of a longer term project for us this year but it’s just great to be out and playing and now that we can play, we might as well try and play well,” head coach Barry Chastey said.

The Saints are scheduled to return to action on the road on Tuesday taking on North Central.