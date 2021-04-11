Volunteers Pick Up Dog Waste, Remind There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ on Duluth Trails

City staff along with students from Harbor City International School picked up more than 50 pounds of doggie doo-doo

DULUTH, Minn.- Some Duluthians took advantage of Sunday’s stinky weather to do a crappy job — helping keep Duluth’s trials and waterways free of dog poop.

City staff along with students from Harbor City International School picked up more than 50 pounds of doggie doo-doo in the first couple miles of the Hawk Ridge trail.

Volunteers say they wanted to remind people dog waste can decrease water quality in creeks and streams and work its way to Lake Superior if not taken care of.

“There is a proportion of the community who either don’t know the environmental impacts of dog waste or don’t have the means to clean up after their dog,” said Kristian Hartmann, Harbor City International Science Teacher.

“This is an effort to kind of show the importance of picking up after your dog and keeping the community clean,” he said.

Educational signs will also be placed on seven different Duluth trails and those who use the hashtag #NoPoopFairy will be entered to win a gift card to A Place for Fido and other prizes.