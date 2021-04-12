Duluth Human Rights Comm. To Hold Press Event, Listening Session About ‘Continued Police Violence’

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth Human Rights Commission will be holding a press conference on the steps of City Hall Tuesday at 11 a.m. “in light of continued police violence against Black, Indigenous, and People of Color family, friends, and community members,” according to Kate Van Daele, the city’s public information officer.

The intent of the press event is to “acknowledge this systemic violence, to make a call to action to those not yet engaged in the fight to end it, and work alongside and create space for people impacted by police brutality,” according to Van Daele.

Then at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Human Rights Commission will hold a community listening session through a Zoom call “regarding police brutality and the increase in hate crimes against Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans (APIDA),” according to Van Daele.

“This will be an opportunity to gather in community to listen, learn, and share with specific intention to make space for the voices of impacted community members and to acknowledge the profound level of grief, hurt, and pain many are experiencing,” Van Daele said.

Here’s a link to the 6 p.m. Zoom listening session: https://umn.zoom.us/j/92417280822?pwd=elowMEFkTWk0S3VBbHpTc0JZUWdtdz09#success