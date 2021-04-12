Incoming CHUM Executive Director Talks Goals, Priorities Ahead of New Role

John Cole Will Begin His Job at CHUM Effective June 1, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – John Cole, the incoming executive director of CHUM, is preparing to take the reins on June 1, 2021.

Cole currently serves as the interim director at Align in Minneapolis. The organization is similar to CHUM.

He looks forward to making the move to Duluth and working with outgoing director Lee Stuart before fully transitioning into the role.

Cole says he’s proud to be joining an organization that’s already fully rooted in the community.

He says this will give him a better opportunity to help CHUM grow in the near future.

“I also want to look at the services that CHUM is offering to see where there may be opportunities to improve. The outgoing executive director, Lee Stuart, had pointed to challenges arising from mental health issues, also substance abuse issues,” said Cole.

Cole also looks forward to working on securing more affordable housing opportunities in Duluth.

Recently, CHUM announced the Duluth Inn Housing Redevelopment project.

43 units of the property will be used for housing while the other two units will be used for telehealth and telecourt.