Long Layoff Not An Issue for St. Scholastica Women’s Tennis Team

The Saints are scheduled to be back in action on Friday hosting Bethany Lutheran.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s tennis team are back in action and midway through their 2021 season.

The Saints were part of the long list of spring sports teams who had their seasons wiped out last year due to the pandemic, so the goal now is to get back into the swing of things following the long layoff.

“We left off last year in Florida for a spring break trip and we weren’t able to compete in our conference so I think it’s really exciting this year that we’re able to be back on the court,” junior Julia Ellefson said.

“I feel like we haven’t had a lot of flow this year. Like we’d play and then we’re off for a week, and then we’d play. This weekend will be nice because we play Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Playing three days in a row is great. I think that will be a good thing for us to kind of get in that mode for the next two or three weeks,” head coach Wells Patten added.

