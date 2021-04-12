New Book Showcases Best Wildflower Hotspots in Minnesota

"Minnesota's Best Wildflower Hikes," and "Wisconsin's Best Wildflower Hikes" are Available on Amazon

DULUTH, Minn. – A new travel guidebook describes more than 100 day hiking trails to enjoy wildflowers in Minnesota, including those in the Duluth-Superior area.

Minnesota’s Best Wildflower Hikes, by hiking guidebook author Rob Bignell, covers trails from the North Shore to the state’s prairies and from the pine-covered Northwoods to the Driftless Area, as well as border counties in neighboring states.

The new book was released April 1.

“When it comes to wildflowers, Minnesota is almost beyond compare,” said Bignell. “You can hike maple forests where a dozen different spring ephemerals bloom. You can head through prairies where yellow, blue and purple flowers reach above the grass. You can walk over wetlands with exotic flowers from beautiful orchids to carnivorous plants.”

The guidebook explores trails in every county and all of the state’s major geographic features.

For the Duluth-Superior area, the guidebook lists several trails, including those at the Magney-Snively segment of the William Munger Trail, Fond du Lac Park, and Moose Mountain Scientific and Natural Area, all in Duluth, as well as Amnicon Falls State Park near Superior, Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton, and several North Shore destinations.

The book provides a plethora of information about each featured trail:

• Driving directions to the trail

• Where to park and find the trailhead

• Course the trail takes

• Scenic points to look for on the trail

• Wildflowers and wildlife you might spot

• Interesting tidbits about regional geology and history

“Many of these trails are perfect for families with children,” said Bignell. The trails run from a tenth of a mile to seven miles in length, with most only one to three miles long. His son Kieran hiked many of the trails with him.

Minnesota’s Best Wildflower Hikes hit at No. 1 on Amazon.com’s Minnesota’s Travel Books bestsellers list for ebooks on April 2. It was released the same day as Bignell’s Wisconsin’s Best Wildflower Hikes, which looks at more than a 100 trails in the Badger State.

The pair are the latest in several bestselling hiking guidebooks Bignell has authored. Many of his books about Minnesota hiking trails, including Headin’ to the Cabin: Day Hiking Trails of Northeast Minnesota and Day Hiking the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway have hit No. 1 on Amazon.com lists during the past decade. His most recent guidebook, Wisconsin’s Best Autumn Hikes, for several weeks last year topped Amazon.com’s bestsellers list of Wisconsin Travel ebooks.

An avid backpacker and long-time editor, Bignell is uniquely qualified to write about hiking, especially for families. A former newspaper and magazine editor, his journalism work has won several awards, from editorial writing to sports reporting. In 2001, The Prescott Journal, which he served as managing editor of, was named Wisconsin’s Weekly Newspaper of the Year.

This is Bignell’s 30th hiking guidebook and his sixth about Minnesota. He lives with his son in western Wisconsin.

Click here to purchase the book today.