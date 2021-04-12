Proctor/Hermantown’s Alyssa Watkins Commits to Bemidji State Women’s Hockey

Watkins will join teammate Ella Anick, who committed to Bemidji State back in the fall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Before the start of the Class A girls hockey tournament, Proctor/Hermantown’s Alyssa Watkins had no offers to play Division I hockey, despite being 15th in the entire state in total points scored. Then after scoring seven goals in the playoffs, including the overtime game-winner that gave the Mirage their first-ever state title, Watkins is now set to play at the DI level.

Monday, she announced on her Instagram account that she has committed to joining the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. Watkins says she had been in communication with the Beavers for the past year and her performance in the state tournament did help accelerate the process.

“I probably couldn’t have played any better on a bigger state. And then they just kind of convinced me to go there. It was just that it had to wait and see how many roster spots would open up with seniors returning,” Watkins said.

Watkins will join teammate Ella Anick, who committed to Bemidji State back in the fall. She added that the end of her high school career couldn’t have wrapped up in a better way.

“I couldn’t thank the Mirage enough. That’s where I probably built the most as a person. That’s the best team and teammates I could’ve probably ever asked for in my high school career,” said Watkins.

Watkins will also join a few other Northland hockey players, including former CEC star Taylor Nelson and Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Claire Vekich.