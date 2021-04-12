Spring Cleaning Made Easy at New Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Tommy's Express Car Wash Opened a Duluth Location in Late March

DULUTH, Minn. – When spring weather arrives, you’re guaranteed two things in the Northland — construction season and long lines at the car wash.

Now one new business in Duluth is putting forth a dedicated team of deep cleaners who have a passion for saving you time and making your vehicle shine.

“The flight deck is what we call it,” said Michael Hoxie, general manager at Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

It’s not an airport, but the amount of speed this runway experiences daily will have you circling back for more.

“It’s an area for us to be able to control everything in the wash,” said Hoxie.

At the newly opened Tommy’s Express Car Wash along Central Entrance in Duluth, staff has their eyes on precision.

“We’re going to get you in and out in less than three minutes from the time you hit the window,” said Hoxie.

It’s a fast-paced environment many washers may have never experienced before.

“There could be ten cars deep at the line, and you’re still going to be less than ten minutes getting through the wash and back on the road,” said Hoxie.

Chances are if you’ve washed your rig in the spring, you’ve wasted countless minutes of your life you’ll never get back.

“I’ve sat in lines for five minutes, ten minutes before just waiting for one car,” said Hoxie.

Hoxie has one main focus as the general manager of the fresh, new facility.

“It’s not just another car wash, everything is done right here,” said Hoxie.

He’s good at promoting while making sure every car and customer that passes through is satisfied beyond belief.

“The big thing we can offer the Duluth area is a wash like they’ve never seen here before, what I mean by that is you can do truly unlimited washes,” said Hoxie.

The Michigan-based franchise started washing and waxing in 2016. The crew is excited to be expanding to the Northland, and looking forward to a bright, squeaky-clean summer ahead.

“If there is anything that we miss, let’s say you’ve got some heavy ice dams, we’re going to send you through on a rewash free of charge,” said Hoxie.

On opening day, Tommy’s Express washed 900 cars in a matter of five hours.

The business also offers free vacuums and free car mat washing.

Click here for more information.