UMD’s Nick Swaney Talks Joining Minnesota Wild Organization

Swaney will report Wednesday to the Iowa Wild and spend the rest of the season there.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, UMD standout Nick Swaney signed his first pro contract to join the Minnesota Wild. The Lakeville native says even with the choice of an extra year of eligibility, he felt that this was the right time to begin his professional career.

“I think everyone at Duluth, too, knew that if I had the chance to sign an NHL contract, I think that was the best route for me. Everyone at Duluth has done such an amazing job and I can’t thank everyone enough for helping me get to this point. It’s pretty awesome and four years that I’ll for sure remember forever,” said Swaney.

Swaney was a drafted by the Wild back in 2017 and joins a long list of former Bulldogs who are playing in the pros. And that gives him a lot of options when it comes to asking for advice about the transition.

“I’ve talked to Justin Richards quite a bit. Obviously playing with him for three years and he was just saying that it’s obviously the highest level so you got to be ready for everything and come in and make an impact right away. I think its super nice being able to have old teammates that you can talk to and that they play at the highest level so it’s pretty special to be able to talk to those guys,” Swaney said.

Swaney will report Wednesday to the Iowa Wild and spend the rest of the season there.