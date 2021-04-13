Big Bats Key to Early Success for UWS Baseball Team

The Yellowjackets aren't relying solely on the long ball, but instead have focused on just stringing together good at-bats.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior baseball team abused the scoreboard this past weekend in their sweep over North Central.

The Yellowjackets combined to score 21 runs in both games and earlier this season, UWS hit 16 home runs in a four game series against Northland College. Now they aren’t relying solely on the long ball, but instead have focused on just stringing together good at-bats.

“I can think back to multiple at bats where we’ve fought through tough counts and then come through with a single. There’s a couple situations, I know in our last games on Saturday, base-runners on second and third, two outs, down in the count and we’ve managed to get those runs across with a single so it’s really just staying on top of the ball, seeing the pitch in and just driving it,” said senior outfielder Brandon Rolf.

“We don’t have any one guy that stands out in our lineup that you don’t want to beat you, it’s really been a whole team effort: there’s times it’s been the heart of the order, there’s times it’s been the bottom of the order and I think with this team it’s really the balance that’s carried us through those times,” head coach Frank Pufall said.

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host Northwestern in a doubleheader Wednesday in Superior.