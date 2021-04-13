Busy Barker’s Island Marina Helps Anglers, Boaters Prepare for Summer Season

Barker's Island Marina is Seeing an Influx of Business as Boaters Prepare to Hit the Water

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Minnesota fishing opener casts off on Saturday, May 15th this year, with the Wisconsin opener on May 1st.

Aside from inland fishing, owners of big boats are also preparing for the warmer months ahead, and a new season on the big lake.

Currently, the environment at Barker’s Island Marina is filled with excitement as the weather starts to warm.

Folks come around this time of year and say, ‘Alright, let’s get it going again, let’s make it look good, and make it operate safely,’” said Eric Thomas, President of Barker’s Island Marina in Superior. “This year looks to be a little earlier than normal.”

With much of the ice coverage already gone, plans are taking shape earlier than expected.

“Anybody who has had a boat knows there are a lot of chores,” said Thomas.

Thankfully, the talented staff at Barker’s Island is ready and willing to go above and beyond to make sure you and your family stay safe when the bow breaks through its first wave of the season.

“We work all winter but it’s often working in a dark boat shed kind of getting the boat ready, and now you get to start to see the fruit of your efforts,” said Thomas.

After months of behind-the-scenes work, General Manager Eric Thomas and his team live for this time of year.

“We service everything from a sea kayak, to this vessel, the largest sailboat out on Lake Superior,” said Thomas.

From waxing on and off to tuning up the engines or adding advanced technology, Thomas says his team is capable of everything to help make the best marine memories.

“Use your ears, does it sound different than it did before, does it smell different than it did before, and if your feet are wet, then it’s time to get back to shore,” said Thomas.

Fun set aside, Thomas is hopeful everyone who passes through the Barker’s Island Marina this summer will have a safe and successful time out on the open water.

“We’ve got it so good up here with beautiful scenery, great fishing, and great wind for sailing. No matter how you boat, we’ve got it good for you,” said Thomas.

Thomas reminds all boaters to bring enough life jackets for everyone on board, and take it easy during your first trip out for the season.