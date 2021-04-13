Demolition Continues At Future Site Of ‘Lincoln Park Flats’

DULUTH, Minn. – A block of West Superior Street is missing a longtime building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood as demolition continues for a new housing development there.

Excavators continued to clear away what’s left of the former Robert’s Home Furnishings building Tuesday.

The now wide open space will be replaced with a new four-story apartment building called the Lincoln Park Flats.

The 74-unit complex will feature studios along with one and two-bedroom apartments.

Many of the layouts will have open air decks.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

Demolition has been going on since last week.

Nearby business told FOX 21 they’re excited about the new investment and for more foot traffic in the Craft District.