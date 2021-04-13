Duluth East in Lockdown After Ammunition Found in Student’s Locker

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East high school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after school staff found ammunition in a student’s locker.

According to Duluth Superintendent John Magas, police were contacted around 11:30 a.m. and the student was taken into custody.

The school and students are safe, however, the school is remaining in lockdown to allow for an investigation to be completed.

School officials say families have been updated and notified.