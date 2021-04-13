Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Ready To Tackle City Council’s ‘Climate Emergency’ Declaration

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s sustainability officer, Mindy Granley, is applauding the city council’s declaration of a “climate emergency” and says she’s ready to take Duluth to the next level to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the city.

Granley says the city will be creating an initial five-year “climate action plan,” which will be presented to the council by the end of the year.

This will involve collaborating will public and private sectors to identify ways to reduce energy consumption and invest in things like low-carbon transportation, among other ideas, all while focusing on Mayor Emily Larson’s goal of reducing the city’s emissions at least 80 percent by 2050.

“In Minnesota, we have a state climatologist tell us what to expect — warming winters, warming summers, more precipitation overall, more extreme precipitation events, so those are the things we need to plan for,” Granley said. “Our entire economy and society are based on having a stable climate and healthy natural resources, so the bottom line is everything is connected.”

Granley says the city of Duluth has already gotten a solid start battling climate change by investing in energy efficiency and solar energy, for example, but there’s more work to be done. She says the climate emergency declaration and action plan will help keep everyone motivated and accountable to produce measurable results.