Essentia, St. Lukes, Douglas County Public Health Department Halt the Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health, St. Luke’s, as well as the Douglas County Public Health Department have all announced Tuesday they will be halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The organizations made the decision following a recommendation from the CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration while they review six reported cases of severe blood clots in individuals who had recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following the COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement.

The cases in the review were all women between the ages of 18 to 48-year-old and have occurred since April 12.

The Douglas County Public Health Department says they have canceled Johnson & Johnson appointments until the review by the FDA and CDC is complete. All Pfizer vaccine appointments will continue as scheduled.

Individuals 16 years of age or older that are interested in making a Pfizer vaccine appointment can make one through the community clinic located at Wessman Arena in Superior by scheduling an appointment online at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064.

Essentia Health says they will also continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to individuals 16 years of age and older. Patients and non-patients can schedule an appointment by using MyChart or by calling 833-494-0836.