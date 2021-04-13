Five UMD Students Compete in Global Market Research Competition

DULUTH, Minn-A team of five UMD students has reached the regional semi-final round of a global market research competition.

What started out with over 1,100 teams globally, is now down to the final 45 with only 20 teams remaining in North and South America. The competition has them research a company and determine whether it is best for investors to buy, hold, or sell. They are then judged on their analysis and the presentation of their work.

“Ultimately, you know, we are forecasting what we expect the worth, or the value of the company is, so they’re gonna really hone in and ask, you know, why did we get to that assumption, how did we get there,” said team member Andrew McClure.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s competition is virtual and the regional semi-final takes place Thursday, April 15th. If they do well, the regional final is next Wednesday, April 21st.