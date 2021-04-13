Human Rights Commission Speaks Out ‘In Light of Continued Police Violence’ Ahead of Listening Session

That listening session will take place via zoom Wednesday at 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn.- The City Of Duluth’s Human Rights Commission hosted press conference Tuesday in light of recent instances of fatal police interactions with people of color.

“We are here to say that Daunte Wright didn’t deserve to die,” said Bettina Keppers, Chair of the Commission.

The Commission says the intent of the press conference was to acknowledge systemic violence, invite others to take action to end it, and create a space for people impacted by police brutality.

They say in order to stop future killings like that of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center the voices of black indigenous and people of color must be lifted and heard.

“When you consider historical and ever present acts of violence against Black and Indigenous people of color by police in our judicial system, fleeing a police officer should be considered a rational act,” Keppers said.

“If we chose not to listen to BIPOC folks, we are choosing the side of the oppressor,” said the Chair.

Meanwhile, other members of the commission say tomorrow’s virtual listening session will allow them to know the needs of the community, and what they call systemic racist issues that have persisted long before any recent events.

“The thing is right it is a continuing conversation for everyone in the BIPOC community. And the people who stop talking about it are the people who it doesn’t effect,” Commissioner Tyra Jarmillio said.

“I don’t think we have to get any specific thing out of a listening session, it’s not for us it’s for the community, we want to know what’s on their minds,” said Jarmillo.

That listening session will take place via zoom Wednesday at 6 p.m., you can find that info here.