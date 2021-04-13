Patrons Now Welcome at the Two Duluth Public Library Branches

DULUTH, Minn-The Mount Royal and West Duluth Branches of the Duluth Public Library are now open to the public since closing down when the pandemic began.

While the main downtown library continues to only offer curbside services, about 150 people took advantage of the open doors at the Mount Royal Branch already this week. Masking up, limited capacity, and social distancing practices are in place, but being able to visit in-person again has been a positive experience for both young and old.

“There was a lot of comments about missing the library; it’s good to be able to come in and touch books on the shelves and look for them rather than just using the catalog online,” said Paul Griffin, the senior library technician at the Mount Royal Branch.

Currently, the two branches only offer book checkouts and returns. For computer access, an appointment will have to be made at the main downtown library.