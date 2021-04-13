Sammy’s Celebrates 67th Anniversary With Unique Deal, Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn.-Sammy’s Pizza is celebrating its 67th anniversary this week with some great deals, while also giving back to the community that’s supported them through all these years.

Starting today through Thursday, when you buy any 14 or 16-inch pizza, you can get a 12-inch pizza for 67 cents. Then on Thursday, 67 percent of their proceeds will be donated to areas schools.

“I’ve met a lot of customers over the years,” said Nick Jerulle, owner of Sammy’s in West Duluth. “It’s been great, we would like to keep it going. We’ve met some great employees as well. All the previous employees like to come out during the anniversary and stop in and say hi at all the stores they grow up at.”

This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout and curbside-to-go and is limited to one per customer.