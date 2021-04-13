UMD Forward, Hermantown Native Cole Koepke Signs Two-Year Deal with Tampa Bay

Koepke will join the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL for the remainder of the season on a professional tryout agreement.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the UMD men’s hockey season all wrapped up, the next order of business is finding out who is sticking around for next season and who is moving on. So far this week, Nick Swaney and Jackson Cates inked NHL deals, and another forward is also heading to the pros.

Tuesday, junior Cole Koepke signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay. This past season, the Hermantown native led the Bulldogs in goals, and wrapped up his career at UMD With 113 points in 104 games. And the first person Koepke wanted to thank was head coach Scott Sandelin.

“I owe him endless credit for what he had done for me and the rest of the staff. Everyone at the arena in these last three years has been instrumental to my development and I owe them so much thank yous. They were all there today and I talked to them and they were all very happy and excited and supportive of me as well,” Koepke said.

Koepke was drafted by the Lightning back in 2018. And he becomes the latest former Hawk to represent the program in the NHL.

“I take a lot of pride being from Hermantown. There’s so many great people there. Everyone at that arena that helps out is amazing. There’s been some unbelievable players that have went through there and have signed and have had success in the NHL. So just even to have my name in that same little category of signing is something really special and it’s a great honor,” said Koepke.

