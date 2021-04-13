UMD’s Jackson Cates Signs with Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – UMD junior forward Jackson Cates has signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Stillwater native increased his scoring each year in a Bulldogs uniform. He will join the team right away. This past season, Cates finished with 27 points in 28 games, helping UMD reach the Frozen Four. In total, he racked up 64 points in 96 career college games.

Jackson was invited and participated in the Flyers annual summer development camp back in 2019.