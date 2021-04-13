UWS Men’s Soccer Team Talk Travel Issues Caused by Pandemic

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The pandemic has caused numerous issues for sports teams over the past year, especially in regards to travel. And that’s hit especially close to home for the UWS men’s soccer team.

The Yellowjackets have nine international players currently on their roster and each one had to make difficult decisions about playing this season. That meant having to do more paperwork and staying in America the entire time. And some of the players haven’t seen their families in over a year.

“We had no idea if we were even going to be able to stay in the country so there was that uncertainty of potentially having to go home and if we were to go home, were we going to get back in so the uncertainty was obviously difficult to delay with but there’s a lot of us in the same situation so we can all lean on each other shoulders whether it’s having thanksgiving dinner or Easter dinner with each other, just little things like that,” defender Scott Wilson said.

“I think there would have been times where it would have been easy for them to say you know what, it’s not worth it to come this year, there’s way too many hoops to jump through but I think this was this important for them to get here so I’m really grateful that they made that effort to get here,” said head coach Joe Mooney.

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host Crown on Wednesday.