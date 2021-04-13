Vaccine Clinic Opens at Wessman Arena

The clinic is located on the UW-Superior campus at Wessman arena in partnership with AMI Healthcare.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.-A new community vaccination clinic has opened in Superior.

It’s the first of its kind in Northwest Wisconsin. The clinic is located on the UW-Superior campus at Wessman Arena in partnership with AMI Healthcare.

This arena has the capacity to vaccinate 500 people per day.

“It is safe. People may be hesitant to be around others. But you’re still wearing a mask. You’re still going to be distanced from other people. And this is quite possibly one of the more efficient ways to get a shot in the arm,” Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes says.

This, as health officials in the county cite a growing concern over the rise in cases

“February and March we started seeing a pretty sharp decline having twenty or twenty-five cases in a week. Last week we had seventy-four,” Douglas County Health Officer, Kathy Ronchi says.

With almost a third of Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the vaccine, the clinic allows Douglas County to meet the expanded need.

“If you have not gotten your vaccine yet get one. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter if you feel young and healthy,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine says.

Over 600 people have already registered at Wessman arena.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information on how to register, click here.