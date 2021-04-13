Visitors Enjoy Indoor Golf Simulator at Caddy Shack Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub gives anyone the chance to come inside and practice your swings.

“You’re playing real golf, you’re just hitting into the screen, that’s the only difference. It’s real golf balls, real golf clubs, We have easier courses to start and teach you or you can practice driving, you can do chipping, putting,” chief operation officer and owner of Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub Stephanie LaFleur said.

The simulator has multiple different courses from around the world and you can play nine or 18 holes. The pub has clubs to rent or you can bring your own.

“Most people think that it’s putt putt or mini golf and then they’ll come in like where’s the mini golf? Well there’s no mini golf, it’s real golf so we encourage you to bring your own clubs because you’re going to play better with your own clubs,” LaFleur added.

The simulator also tracks and analyzes your swing to help those looking to improve their skills.

“They’re surprised at the accuracy and surprised at what a workout they do get. It is real golf and you are playing real golf,” LaFleur said.

All to help golfers still enjoy the sport they love during the long winters and rainy days.

“We only get summer for about three months if we’re lucky to begin with so that’s part of the reason why we opened this eight years ago. I have three different sets of guys that come in three or four times a week and golf in the winter because they miss it and they can only get it for so long in the summertime,” LaFleur added.

For more information or tee times, visit the Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub website.