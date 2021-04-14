City to Postpone Vehicle Access to Skyline Parkway

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Wednesday that due to an influx in rain this past week it is postponing vehicular access to certain sections of Skyline Parkway until May 31.

The affected sections include:

East Skyline Parkway to Maxwell Road intersection

Maxwell Road from Oak Street to the intersection of Seven Bridges Road

Seven Bridges Road from the Lester-Amity Chalet north to the intersection of Maxwell Road

West Skyline Parkway from Magney – Snively Trailhead west to the closure located 1/3 mile east of Beck Road

The City closes these sections of roadway annually in the fall and reopens them conditions permitting each spring.