City to Postpone Vehicle Access to Skyline Parkway
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Wednesday that due to an influx in rain this past week it is postponing vehicular access to certain sections of Skyline Parkway until May 31.
The affected sections include:
- East Skyline Parkway to Maxwell Road intersection
- Maxwell Road from Oak Street to the intersection of Seven Bridges Road
- Seven Bridges Road from the Lester-Amity Chalet north to the intersection of Maxwell Road
- West Skyline Parkway from Magney – Snively Trailhead west to the closure located 1/3 mile east of Beck Road
The City closes these sections of roadway annually in the fall and reopens them conditions permitting each spring.