Community Action’s Mobile Market Makes Stop in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Community Actions Duluth’s Mobile Market made a stop at the Lincoln Park Community Center Wednesday afternoon.

The market brought more than a dozen crates of fresh produce, dairy products and other pantry staples to help bring food to places where getting to a grocery store can be difficult.

“We, with a handful of community partners, decided to get this vehicle loaded up and go to places around town where there is not that access to a grocery store or a market,” said Evan Flom of Community Action Duluth.

The mobile market will be making a stop in Morgan Park next Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.