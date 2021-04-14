Denfeld Student Picked to be Freedom Writer

DULUTH, Minn.- A Denfeld High School junior has been selected to be one of 50 student authors for the next book published on behalf of the Freedom Writers.

Chales Mims has been selected to work with the famous group, focused on getting young people to be catalysts for change through a variety of routes including writing.

Mims says she will share stories about her life with hopes they lift other people up.

“People who have been through things that I’ve been through, they can connect with that when they thought no one else could; just for someone to read my story and be like, hey, I’ve been through that,” Mims said.

Mims will be working with the Freedom Writers over the next year on the book.

In addition, she will receive a new computer and will fly to Washington, D.C. for a Freedom Writers event in April 2022.