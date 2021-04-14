Duluth Marshall’s Declan Hutchinson Commits to St. Michael’s Nordic Ski Team

Hutchinson says he will major in bio-chemistry.

DULUTH, Minn. – The state of Vermont is home to two things: Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and Bernie Sanders. It also has some great ski slopes, which was a great selling point for a local high school Nordic skier.

Wednesday, Duluth Marshall’s Declan Hutchinson signed his National Letter of Intent to join the St. Michael’s Nordic ski team. It was a unique recruiting process for Hutchinson, who did not get to tour campuses and had to reach to coaches instead of the other way around.

“I think that was pretty important for me to do that. I’m not sure my exposure would have gotten me the attention I would have needed to get to this point. The town that it’s in is really similar to Duluth and obviously being able to ski there and having that similar area, I think it would just feel familiar, but also new and exciting,” said Hutchinson.

