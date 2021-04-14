Duluth Police Unit Assists in Community Cleanup

DULUTH, Minn-Members of DPD’s Community Oriented Policing Unit were out cleaning up property near Duluth Gospel Tabernacle this morning.

During spring as the snow melts, the unit is made aware of city property that needs extra attention due to garbage building up. Each of the past eight years, they have picked a few different sites around Duluth to bring out the dump truck and start filling it up.

“We found a couple of sites that aren’t necessarily on parks land in the city that are still on city lots that kind of escape the domain of any other department in the city,” said west community officer James Forsyth.

In addition to other groups that participate in city wide cleanups, the unit is trying to lead by example and do their part to help keep our community clean.